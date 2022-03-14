DOLTON, Ill. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his mother to death as the family was sitting in their car in a suburban Chicago supermarket parking lot.

The woman was shot Saturday in Dolton and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the family was sitting in their car in the parking lot of a Food for Less store when the boy somehow found the gun and fired it, striking his mother.

Authorities say the boy’s father was in custody after indicating that he owned the gun. No charges have been filed as police continue investigating.