MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday proved to be an eventful day for a Myrtle Beach business after two men were charged after separate incidents, including one in which a police officer’s cruiser was stolen.

The problems at Ed’s Hobby Shop at 704 Main Street began just after midnight when a car ran into the side of the building causing “major structural damage,” according to a Myrtle Beach police report. The owner of the business said no one was hurt and that they remain open.

Later, at about 9 a.m., the officer’s cruiser was stolen from the parking lot of the business while he was inside investigating the crash, a police report said. The cruiser, a 2022 Ford Explorer, was found a short time later about a half-mile away in a parking area in the 1000 block of Highway 501.

Lee Marvin Livingston, 48, was arrested Saturday and charged with arson, grand larceny and driving under suspension, according to online records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on bonds totaling nearly $31,000.

In the earlier incident, Jacob Barr, 20, was charged with first-offense driving under the influence and driving too fast for conditions after his Hyundai sedan crashed into the business.

A police report said Barr’s car was speeding while headed east on Highway 501. His car went through the Broadway Street intersection before crashing into the business. Two passengers got out and were not hurt. Barr was trapped in the car and had to be removed by firefighters before he was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.