Police emphasize clampdown on crowds as Mardi Gras nears

Police barricades are set up on Bourbon Street ahead of closure in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. New Orleans’ annual pre-Lenten Mardi Gras celebration is muted this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Parades canceled. Bars closed. Crowds suppressed. Mardi Gras joy is muted this year in New Orleans as authorities seek to stifle the coronavirus’s spread. And it’s a blow to the tradition-bound city’s party-loving soul. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(AP) – The final weekend of Mardi Gras season in New Orleans has begun with a warning from police that crowds won’t be tolerated as the city fights to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Police chief Shaun Ferguson noted Friday that bars throughout the city were being ordered to close through Fat Tuesday.

And he said police will man barricades limiting pedestrian traffic on Bourbon Street to people who live or work there, hotel guests and restaurant patrons.

Traffic on nearby Frenchmen and Decatur Streets also will be limited.

All parades have been canceled.

Mardi Gras celebrations last year are now believed to have contributed to a surge of infections in Louisiana.