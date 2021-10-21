Police: Fired grain elevator worker shot 3 people, killing 1

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This photo shows the Agrex grain elevator where a fired employee opened fire, killing one person and injuring two others before he was shot to death by another employee Thursday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Superior, Neb. (Andrew Wegley/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

SUPERIOR, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a man who was fired from a grain elevator returned later in the day and shot three people, killing one, before he was shot to death by another employee.

The patrol says the shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the Agrex Elevator in Superior.

A preliminary investigation found that 61-year-old Max Hoskinson, of Superior, was fired Thursday.

The patrol says he came back around 2 p.m. and shot three people before an employee retrieved a shotgun and shot Hoskinson, who died at a hospital.

One of the people shot by Hoskinson had life-threatening injuries. The other was treated and released at a Superior hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

