1  of  10
Closings
Asheville City Schools Biltmore Tutoring and Test Prep Buncombe County Schools Graham County Schools Haywood County Schools Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District Jackson County Schools - Smoky Mountain District Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College Mitchell County Schools

Police identify, charge suspect in fatal Popeyes stabbing

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Prince George’s County Police Department shows Ricoh McClain. In a news release Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, police said they have identified and charged McClain in the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland. (Courtesy of Prince George’s County Police Department via AP)

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Police say they have identified and charged a suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said in news release Tuesday that 30-year-old Ricoh McClain is wanted on murder charges in the death of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski has said only 15 seconds elapsed from when the Nov. 4 altercation started to when it ended with the stabbing.

Stawinski said Davis had been “methodically” cutting the line for the rereleased chicken sandwiches for 15 minutes before McClain confronted him.

McClain is considered armed and dangerous and police say to call 911 if he’s seen.

Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich Nov. 3. It was first released in August.

FILE – This Aug. 22, 2019, file photo shows a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes restaurant in Kyle, Texas. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer outside a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over cutting in line while waiting to buy the recently rereleased chicken sandwich at an Oxon Hill, Md., Popeyes on Monday night, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store