Police: Man stabbed child at random in Texas McDonald's

The Associated Press, KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (AP/KTSM) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities said he randomly stabbed a child while she was in the play area at a McDonald’s restaurant in Texas.

El Paso police say the girl – who is about 4 or 5 years old – was in stable condition at a hospital after undergoing surgery.

The suspect fled on foot but was found hiding in nearby motel room and was arrested, police said.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name.

McDonald’s Corporation said in an emailed statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with this young girl and her family. We are grateful for the quick response of local first responders. As this is an active police investigation, any questions need to be directed to the appropriate authorities.”

