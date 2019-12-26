Police warn drunk drivers with funny holiday sign

(CNN Newsource) – Drinking and driving is never okay.

Police in Freetown, Massachusetts have been spreading the important message with a creative Christmas-themed sign.

It said, “He sees you when you’re speeding. He knows when you don’t brake. He knows if you’ve had a few. So don’t go over point-oh-eight” — referring to the blood alcohol limit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported at least 29 people die in the US everyday from crashes involving drunk drivers.

Remember to stay safe and sober behind the wheel this holiday season.

