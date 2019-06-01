Virginia Beach shooting: 11 killed, 6 injured; suspect also dead

8:33 p.m. — Friday's shooting happened just about a month after the Pharrell Williams-led Something in the Water festival, which was seen as a major success for the region, bringing people from all backgrounds together for a weekend of music and culture at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Williams, a Virginia Beach native, tweeted about the tragedy on Friday night, saying, "We are resilient. We will not only get through this, but we'll come out of this stronger than before we always do."

We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected.

We are resilient.

7:15 p.m. — Governor Ralph Northam arrives at the commander center at the Municipal Center, telling WAVY's Andy Fox it was "a horrific day for Virginia."

6:46 p.m. — 11 victims have been pronounced dead, as well as the gunman, and another six are injured following Friday's shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera confirmed in a press conference.

A Virginia Beach police officer was shot in the incident, but was protected by a bulletproof vest. He's expected to be OK.

The gunman was a longtime public works city employee.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said this goes down as the most devastating day in the city's history.

6:34 p.m. — WAVY's Andy Fox reports that multiple city sources say the suspect, who is now deceased, is a disgruntled former city employee who was fired on Thursday, and multiple people are feared to be dead following the shooting. The latest died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Andy Fox reports. However official number of causalities has not been confirmed at this time, and the situation remains active.

6:29 p.m. — Six shooting victims have been taken to area hospitals after an active shooting incident at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, including one to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. One suspect was taken into custody, and city sources tell WAVY's Jason Marks the suspect was pronounced dead.

6:13 p.m. — A Nightingale helicopter arrived at Norfolk General Hospital, a Level 1 trauma center, with a patient from the shooting.

6:06 p.m. — The shooting suspect is dead, a Virginia Beach police source tells WAVY's Jason Marks. Multiple victims are also feared dead after the shooting. Police are set to hold a press conference at 6:15 p.m. to provide updates.

5:56 p.m. — Sentara has updated the number of patients in connection to the shooting to six. Five are at Sentara Virginia Beach and one patient at Sentara Princess Anne is being picked up by Nightingale for transfer to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

5:49 p.m. — WAVY's Andy Fox reports several people are feared dead, according to a City Hall source. There's been no official word on fatalities from police at this time.

5:46 p.m. — Virginia Beach sources tell WAVY's Jason Marks that a police officer was shot, but is expected to be OK. The public works building (building 2) has been cleared, authorities say.

5:38 p.m. — Police are searching the complex building by building. A courthouse employee says she was visibly shaken after hearing gunshots in the building.

5:25 p.m. — Sentara now says three patients have been taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one person was taken to Sentara Princess Anne.

WAVY's Jason Marks says city sources told him at least one person is dead and at least six injured in the shooting. Police have yet to officially confirm those numbers.

Mayor Bobby Dyer is heading to the area and Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera is expected to give live updates soon.

5:24 p.m. — Governor Ralph Northam says his team is actively monitoring the situation.