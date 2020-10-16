Pres. Trump raises $247.8M in Sept., far behind Biden

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News Town Hall with moderator Savannah Guthrie, at Perez Art Museum Miami, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republicans raised $247.8 million in September — better than the month before, but still lagging far behind his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who raised $383 million over the same stretch.

Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and its joint fundraising committees finished the month with $251.4 million cash on hand — dramatically less than the $432 million Biden reported having in the bank just weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh nonetheless insists the president is hitting the “final stretch with strength, resources, record & huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election.”

Trump and Republicans jointly raised $210 million in August, a robust sum dwarfed by the record $364.5 million raised by Democrats and Biden.

