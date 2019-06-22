Pres. Trump says U.S. was ‘cocked and loaded’ to strike Iran before he called it off

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking about the partial government shutdown, immigration and border security in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WSAV) – President Donald Trump revealed in a series of tweets Friday morning that the United States was prepared to retaliate against Iran last night, but he stopped the strike ten minutes beforehand.

The president said that the U.S. was “cocked and loaded” to retaliate on Iran in three different sites Thursday night for shooting down an American drone. He said when he was advised of potential for 150 people to be killed, he stopped the strike, saying it would not be “proportionate to shooting down an unmanned U.S. drone”.

President Trump then added that he is “in no hurry” and called the U.S. military the “best in the world”. He also commented on Iran sanctions, adding “sanctions are biting and more added last night”.