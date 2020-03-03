President Trump to visit Nashville Friday following deadly tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —President Trump said he will visit Tennessee on Friday after 21 people were killed following devastating tornadoes ripped that through the state.

“Before I begin I just want to send my warm wishes to the great people of Tennessee in the wake of the horrible, very vicious tornado that killed at least 19 people and injured many more, President Trump said while speaking at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference in Washington D.C. “We’re working with the leaders of Tennessee including their great Governor Bill Lee to make sure everything is done properly.”

“Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost,”

President Donald Trump

President Trump went on to say the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is already on the ground and he will travel to Nashville on Friday.

