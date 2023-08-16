All in on Pumpkin! (Credit: Dunkin’)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The wait is over! The Pumpkin line-up is back on the Dunkin’s menu.

On the menu, you will find the beloved Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, and Pumpkin Swirl.

The Pumpkin bakery line-up includes Pumpkin Cake Donut, MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats and the Pumpkin Muffin.

Pumpkin Family (Credit: Dunkin)

“Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’.

Along with the Pumpkin line-up in restaurants, Goldfish® Dunkin’™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams will return to grocery stores in September.