Quest Diagnostics says up to 12M patients may have had data breached

TAMPA (WFLA) – Quest Diagnostics, one of the biggest blood testing providers in the country, warned Monday that nearly 12 million of its customers may have had personal, financial and medical information breached due to an issue with one of its vendors.

In a filing with securities regulators, Quest said it was notified that between Aug. 1, 2018, and March 30, 2019, that someone had unauthorized access to the systems of AMCA, a billing collections vendor.

“AMCA believes this information includes personal information, including certain financial data, Social Security numbers, and medical information, but not laboratory test results.”

The company said it has not received “detailed or complete” information from AMCA about the breach yet. 

“Quest Diagnostics takes this matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of patients’ personal, medical and financial information,” the company added in the filing. 

