Rapper’s rowdy past raises red flags in Astroworld lawsuits

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

(AP) – Lawsuits are piling up less than a week after the deadly crowd crush at the Astroworld concert in Houston.

Legal experts say the risk is mounting that juries could decide against rapper Travis Scott and the companies behind the event that killed eight people and left hundreds injured.

Scott’s past incitement of concertgoers offers a history that could make it easier to pursue negligence claims related to the show.

Although the investigations have just begun, experts expect dozens more lawsuits to be filed.

The damages could climb into hundreds of millions of dollars. At the center of the legal maelstrom is Scott, a 30-year-old rapper famous for whipping fans into a frenzy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

