Records: Superintendent lied to jury investigating massacre

In this March 5, 2019 photo, Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie waits for the start of a meeting of the Broward County School Board in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The superintendent of the Florida school district where 17 students and staff died in a 2018 high school massacre has been arrested on a perjury charge. Jail records show Broward County Schools Superintendent Runcie was arrested Wednesday, April 21, 2021 by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of the Florida school district where 17 students and staff died in a 2018 high school massacre has been arrested on a charge that he lied to a grand jury.

This photo provided by Broward County shows Robert Runcie. The superintendent of the Florida school district where 17 students and staff died in a 2018 high school massacre has been arrested on a perjury charge. (Broward County via AP)

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested Wednesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

An indictment says Runcie lied while testifying three weeks ago before a grand jury investigating circumstances surrounding the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Runcie was released on his own recognizance.

Attorneys for Runcie released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying he plans to plead not guilty.

The school district didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.