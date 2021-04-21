Records: Superintendent lied to jury investigating massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of the Florida school district where 17 students and staff died in a 2018 high school massacre has been arrested on a charge that he lied to a grand jury.
Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested Wednesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
An indictment says Runcie lied while testifying three weeks ago before a grand jury investigating circumstances surrounding the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Runcie was released on his own recognizance.
Attorneys for Runcie released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying he plans to plead not guilty.
The school district didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.