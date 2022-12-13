STARKVILLE, Miss. (WNCT) — There was no telling which direction a Mike Leach interview or press conference could go.
Leach, the beloved college football coach who died Monday night of complications related to a heart condition, entertained fans with the various opinions and bits of wisdom he shared on camera. Leach wasn’t afraid to share his thoughts on a number of topics ranging from coffee to marriage to mascot fights.
Here are some of Leach’s best quotes.
ON COFFEE
Leach was pretty blunt about how he takes his coffee.
ON A PAC-12 MASCOT BATTLE
Who would win in a battle of the PAC-12 mascots? Leach spent a minute and a half breaking down the possibilities.
ON THE BEST PARTY HE’S BEEN TO
ON CANDY
“I completely hate candy corn.”
ON WEDDINGS
SEC Network host Alyssa Lang asked Leach for advice on her wedding. He didn’t disappoint.
ON THE WEATHER
If coaching didn’t work out, Leach definitely had a backup career as a meteorologist.
ON BIGFOOT AND ALIENS