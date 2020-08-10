Report: Agency in Alabama city segregated public housing

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 photo shows the Jordan-Neill Apartments, one of two riverfront Decatur Housing Authority properties for low-income elderly tenants. A federal review found that a public housing authority in Alabama let white people live in riverfront towers with scenic views and other amenities while segregating Black people in another apartment development without the frills, a newspaper reported. (Eric Fleischauer/The Decatur Daily via AP)

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A federal review has determined that an Alabama housing agency segregated residents by race.

The Decatur Daily reports that a study by Housing and Urban Development found that the Decatur Housing Authority let white people live in riverfront towers with scenic views and other amenities.

But Black people were sent to live in another apartment development without the frills.

The authority has settled claims of discrimination for $200,000. HUD is distributing the money to victims of the alleged bias.

There’s also a commitment to upgrade Black-occupied Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million.

Westgate Gardens, a project for low-income elderly residents, as seen Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, had a 100% Black population, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. (Eric Fleischauer/The Decatur Daily via AP)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

