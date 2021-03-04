Satan tries to get a date on the Boston subway system

People ride the subway know as “The T” from the Park Street subway station, Monday, Sept. 8, 2008 in Boston. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole)

BOSTON (AP) — The Prince of Darkness is apparently looking for a date on the Boston subway system.

City transit police said a 20-year-old woman approached them at the MBTA’s Forest Hills station at about 10:45 p.m. Monday to complain about an encounter with a man dressed all in black, including a mask covering his entire face.

The woman told police the man typed something on his phone and when he showed her, it said “I am Satan.”

She pointed out the 22-year-old man, who told officers he was only flirting and said he was going to try and get her number.

He was ejected from the station.

