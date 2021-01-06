SC lawmakers address violence at US Capitol

(WSPA) – Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham denounced violence at the United States Capitol after protesters stormed the building Wednesday afternoon.
In a tweet, Sen. Graham called the violence a “national embarrassment.”
Sen. Scott also tweeted that he and his staff were safe.
Representatives William Timmons and Jeff Duncan also called on protesters to remain peaceful.
At least one person has been shot at the Capitol, according to the Associated Press.
The protest forced the United States Capitol into lockdown causing both the House and Senate into recess during a joint session to count electoral college votes.
Congress was expected affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.