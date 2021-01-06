SC lawmakers address violence at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham denounced violence at the United States Capitol after protesters stormed the building Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, Sen. Graham called the violence a “national embarrassment.”

I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now!



This is a national embarrassment. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

Sen. Scott also tweeted that he and his staff were safe.

The violence occurring at the United States Capitol right now is simply unacceptable, and I fully condemn it.



Team Scott is safe.



God bless the U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Secret Service for protecting us. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 6, 2021

Representatives William Timmons and Jeff Duncan also called on protesters to remain peaceful.

I fundamentally believe that everyone has the right to peacefully protest and exercise their First Amendment rights. But let me be clear: storming the Capitol steps, breaking police barricades, and disobeying law enforcement orders are not the same thing. — Congressman William Timmons (@RepTimmons) January 6, 2021

Please protest peacefully and obey all police demands! — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) January 6, 2021

At least one person has been shot at the Capitol, according to the Associated Press.

The protest forced the United States Capitol into lockdown causing both the House and Senate into recess during a joint session to count electoral college votes.

Congress was expected affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.