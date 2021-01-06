SC lawmakers address violence at US Capitol

National

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham denounced violence at the United States Capitol after protesters stormed the building Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, Sen. Graham called the violence a “national embarrassment.”

Sen. Scott also tweeted that he and his staff were safe.

Representatives William Timmons and Jeff Duncan also called on protesters to remain peaceful.

At least one person has been shot at the Capitol, according to the Associated Press.

The protest forced the United States Capitol into lockdown causing both the House and Senate into recess during a joint session to count electoral college votes.

Congress was expected affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories