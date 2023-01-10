COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)- Disaster-trained volunteers from the South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to support disaster relief efforts in California.

Californians are experiencing dangerous weather that has caused flooding, power outages, and evacuations in numerous areas.

Another storm is predicted to head into the region on Wednesday bringing as much as seven more inches of rain.

Eight volunteers from South Carolina are on their way to join hundreds of trained American Red Cross disaster workers who are helping up and down the state, providing shelter and comfort to those impacted by this continuous string of dangerous storms.

The Red Cross and partners have provided more than 1,770 shelter stays in 57 shelters and more than 6,170 meals and snacks.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina said they stand ready to send additional disaster workers as requested.