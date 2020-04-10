1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Schakolad Chocolate Factory makes Easter baskets for nurses’ kids

National

by: Lila Gross

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Schakolad Chocolate Factory is bringing holiday smiles to those who may need a little extra love this Easter.

For nurses working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic, it may be difficult to give their families the typical Easter experience.

The shop in St. Pete is donating 300 Easter baskets to kids of hospital workers complete with a giant chocolate bunny.

The baskets also have jelly beans, chocolate covered pretzels, candy Easter eggs, and a dipped peep for the kids.

The European style chocolate shop hand makes all of the Easter goodies.

The workers started with 200 baskets and then added 100 more to donate to the St. Anthony’s Hospital Foundation.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Schakolad Chocolate Factory.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories