See the new, futuristic-looking Postal Service trucks

A rendering of the new US Postal Service truck (Courtesy photo).

(NEXSTAR) – The iconic U.S. Postal Service trucks are getting a makeover.

The Postal Service announced Tuesday that it would be unveiling a completely redesigned fleet of vehicles — for the first time in about thirty years.

The Postal Service has more than 230,000 vehicles — 1,900 of which deliver mail — making it one of the largest fleets in the world.

The new vehicles will have increased cargo capacity and include air conditioning and heating, improved ergonomics, 360-degree cameras, advanced braking traction control and a collision avoidance system, according to a press release.

“Our fleet modernization also reflects the Postal Service’s commitment to a more environmentally sustainable mix of vehicles,” said Postmaster General and USPS Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy in a statement.

“Because we operate one of the largest civilian government fleets in the world, we are committed to pursuing near-term and long-term opportunities to reduce our impact on the environment.”

The vehicles are expected to hit streets by 2023.