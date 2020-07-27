Sen. Rand Paul’s attacker receives longer prison sentence

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, Rene Boucher, right, and his attorney Matt Baker listen to questions during jury selection in a civil trial in Warren Circuit Court in Bowling Green, Ky. Boucher, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s former neighbor, was resentenced Monday, July 27, 2020, to an extra seven months behind bars and six months in home detention for tackling and injuring the Kentucky lawmaker in anger over lawn care. (Bac Totrong/Daily News via AP, File)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Sen. Rand Paul’s former neighbor has been resentenced to an extra seven months behind bars and six months in home detention for tackling the Kentucky lawmaker over lawn care.

Rene Boucher originally was given a 30-day sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

Federal prosecutors argued the sentence was too lenient, describing the 2017 attack outside Paul’s home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, as “vicious and unprovoked.”

They sought at least 21 months for Boucher.

On Monday, another federal judge resentenced Boucher, giving him credit for the 30 days he’s already served behind bars.