Sesame Street launches online series on substance abuse

(CNN Newsource) – Sesame Street is launching a new webinar series to discuss parental addiction.

Sesame Street in Communities partnered with DisposeRX to create the program for child and family therapists, first responders, community leaders and other service providers.

The first of four webinars launched this week. The remaining three will be released monthly.

Last year, Sesame Street introduced a new Muppet, Karli, whose mother struggles with substance abuse and addiction.

