HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement responded to separate shootings that left seven people dead in Half Moon Bay on Monday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The suspect was identified as Zhao Chunli, a 67-year old man from Half Moon Bay. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus will hold a press conference around 6 p.m. at the Half Moon Bay Substation located on Kelly Avenue to share further details.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, according to a tweet from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. California Governor Gavin Newsom says that he was at the hospital meeting victims of the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park when he was informed of the shootings in Half Moon Bay. “Tragedy upon tragedy,” he said.

At 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to the 12700 block of Cabrillo Highway due to a report of a shooting with multiple victims. After arriving on scene, deputies found four people with gunshots wounds and determined that they had all died.

A fifth victim at that scene was taken to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, another three victims were found dead from a separate shooting that took place nearby, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:40 p.m., Chunli was identified by law enforcement and taken into custody after arriving in his vehicle at the Half Moon Bay Substation parking lot. The weapon authorities believe Chunli used in the shooting was found inside of his vehicle.

KRON4 has also obtained a photo of the suspect in custody. The photo shows the suspect surrounded by several members of law enforcement, and the suspect’s hat is partially down over their face.

Photo of the suspect in custody

The Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene near Hwy 92 and the Half Moon Bay city limits. The tweet confirming the incident was shared by the Sheriff’s Office at 3:48 p.m. KRON4 has confirmed that CalFire’s San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit is also responding to the shooting.

A daycare named Holy Family Children’s Center located on HWY 1 was placed on lockdown around 3 p.m., officials confirmed to KRON4. As of 5 p.m., all children at the daycare had been safely picked up.

Officials with Holy Family tell KRON4 that they were told of a shooting near Hwy 92. Officials said the suspect killed people before heading south on Hwy 1 towards a mushroom farm nearby. The local police confirmed that the facility could lift the lockdown, but administrators decided to keep it in place as the situation developed. Administrators planned to close the daycare after all children were safely picked up.

Traffic is currently being redirected due to road closures on Hwy 92. Drivers are asked to use Hwy 1 thru Pacifica as an alternate route, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

Half Moon Bay is a small community of less than 12,000 people in the Bay Area’s Peninsula. The city sits less than 30 miles outside of San Francisco.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.