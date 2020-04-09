Sheriff: Woman put porn-stuffed Easter eggs in mailboxes

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP/WSPA) — Authorities say a 42-year-old Florida woman is accused of stuffing plastic Easter eggs with pornographic images and putting them in residential mailboxes.

Flagler County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post they began getting calls from resident Sunday regarding the eggs.

On Wednesday evening, they received more calls and were able to identify the suspect’s car.

Deputies spotted the vehicle and stopped it.

The woman admitted to putting the eggs in mailboxes and said she had distributed over 400 pamphlets in the past few days throughout the county.

Abril Cestoni was arrested on 11 counts of distributing obscene material and for driving with a suspended license.

“Our team did a great job in tracking this deranged offender down and taking her into custody,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Thankfully she did not appear to be sick with COVID-19 symptoms, but she certainly needs some help.”

She remained in jail Thursday.