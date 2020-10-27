Sisters stabbed Chicago store worker 27 times after being told to wear masks, prosecutors say

National

by: Patrick Elwood and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — Two sisters are facing charges after prosecutors said they stabbed a store employee 27 times after being told to wear a mask inside a Chicago store.

Jessica Hill, 21, and Jayla Hill, 18, were both charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a 42-year-old security guard at Snipes — an athletic apparel store — around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said the stabbing happened after the women were told to wear masks and use store provided hand sanitizer.

Investigators said one of the women held the security guard down while the other one stabbed him repeatedly.

The security guard was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The sisters appeared in bond court Tuesday where bond was denied.

Jayla Hill, 18 (left), Jessica Hill, 21 (right)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories