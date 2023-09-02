CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspended Mecklenburg County Health Department employee, who CMPD said impersonated a medical professional, has been served with additional arrest warrants following his initial July 18, 2023, arrest.

According to court documents, Daniel Pitti-Casazola has been charged with six additional felony counts of ‘Sexual Contact Under Pretext of Medical Treatment.’ Records show six more women, from the Hispanic community, have reported being sexually assaulted by him.

Documents show the alleged attacks occurred on Feb. 17, 2023, March 29, 2023, June 7, 2023, June 9, 2023, June 13, 2013, and July 17, 2023.

“Each of the victims had similar allegations that Pitti-Casazola sought them out under the guise of providing medical care through the Mecklenburg County Health Department. These assaults have occurred as far back as February 2023 and as recently as July 2023,” CMPD said.

CMPD said Pitti-Casazola was arrested again on Aug. 31, 2023, in Fayetteville with the help of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and Fayetteville Police.

CMPD said their initial investigation began on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, when officers received a 911 call from a woman saying she received an illegitimate medical exam at her home.

The woman told CMPD the man was impersonating a medical professional. Detectives took over the case and discovered that the suspect, identified as Pitti-Casazola, was not a medical professional and did not have reason to examine the woman.

Pitti-Casazola’s first arrest was just one day after the latest alleged assault. CMPD said he was employed with the Mecklenburg County Health Department as a Spanish Language interpreter.

Anyone with further information, or who believes they may also be a victim, is asked to call 704-336-8279 or 704-336-7922 (Español) and speak directly to a Sex Assault Unit detective.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Statement issued from Mecklenburg County in mid-July 2023:

“We were alerted by CMPD of a criminal investigation of a Public Health employee. Public Health, HR, and our attorneys are fully cooperating with CMPD. The employee was arrested on County property Tuesday afternoon.

We do not have specific information on the charges, and it is still an active investigation. The employee has been placed on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Pitti-Casazola is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond. He is due back in court on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.