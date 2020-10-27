Skull found on fireplace mantle that of missing Tenn. man

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A skull found and put on a man’s fireplace mantle has been identified as that of a missing Morgan County man.
According to District Attorney General Russell Johnson, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office retrieved the skull, sporting sunglasses, after being told about it. The person in possession of the skull said it was found in March 2019 by an individual in the Gobey area.
A DNA test by the Knox County Regional Forensics Center and the University of Tennessee Department of Anthropology found it belonged to Junior Willie McCann. McCann has been missing since September 2012.
Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter is requesting that anyone with information related to McGann’s death or other persons who remain missing, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (423) 346-6262.
