Small plane crashes in Utah neighborhood, killing pilot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Authorities say a small plane crashed in a Utah neighborhood, killing the pilot as the aircraft narrowly avoided hitting any townhomes.

Police say the 64-year-old pilot was making a short flight Wednesday in a twin-engine Cessna but crashed in the city of Roy, north of Salt Lake City.

Police told The Salt Lake Tribune that debris from the plane crashed through the roof of a home that didn’t have anybody inside at the time.

A witness says he saw the plane pitch sharply left before nose-diving near a highway and exploding. Investigators haven’t said what caused the crash.