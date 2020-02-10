Solar orbiter embarks on historic mission to Sun

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A historic collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency to study the sun and its influence on space.

A solar orbiter deployed late Sunday night from Cape Canaveral Air Force station in Florida for its voyage around the Sun.

The spacecraft took a ride on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V Rocket before separating successfully.

The spacecraft will provide scientists with the first-ever images of the Sun’s poles.

The ESA Director of Science Günther Hasinger told NASA, “By the end of our solar orbiter mission, we will know more about the hidden force responsible for the Sun’s changing behavior and its influence on our home planet than ever before.”