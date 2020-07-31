South Carolina Aquarium impacted by a recent data breach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium says it was the victim of a recent data breach.

Blackbaud, who provides fundraising software for the SC Aquarium, was recently involved in a ransomware attack where hackers breached confidential data and servers.

The Aquarium sent a note to members on Thursday saying they were notified by Blackbaud of a security incident that may have impacted personal information.

“After discovering the attack, Blackbaud’s Cyber Security team, together with independent forensics experts and law enforcement, prevented the cybercriminal from blocking their system access and fully encrypting files, ultimately expelling them from their system,” the Aquarium said in its email.

They say cyber criminals were not able to access anyone’s credit card information, but they did determine that the hackers may have been able to obtain member’s contact information, demographic information, and a history of their relationship with the Aquarium.

“Because protecting your personal information is their top priority, Blackbaud paid the cybercriminal’s demand with confirmation that the copy they removed had been destroyed,” the Aquarium said.

The Aquarium is recommending members remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity or suspected identity theft to them and to law enforcement.