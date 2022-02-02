South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham supports Biden sending troops to Europe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that he supports the Biden Administration’s decision to send more troops to Europe amid Russian aggression.

Graham said sending more troops sends the right message.

“It is imperative that NATO meet the moment and that we stand firmly against Putin’s efforts to divide the alliance,” Graham said in a tweet.

He added that more troops may be necessary in the future.

Biden is sending about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany this week and sending part of an infantry Stryker squadron of roughly 1,000 troops based in Germany to Romania, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

The military moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup at Ukraine’s borders. And they underscore growing fears across Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to invade Ukraine — and smaller NATO countries on the eastern flank worry they could be next.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.