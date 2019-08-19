Spaceport America opens its doors, shows guest experience

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is finally getting a look inside of Spaceport America where Virgin Galactic will send tourists into space for commercial flights.

Virgin Galactic is getting closer to open commercial space flights. Hundreds of people have already put down deposits for a $250,000 seat on the plane to space.

Now that Virgin Galactic finally moved from the Mojave Desert to New Mexico, they’ve opened their doors to show people what they will experience before, even during their flight.

“This is an important day beyond the beautiful interior you see, but it’s an important day from an operational perspective as we graduate towards another phase of operational readiness,” Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said.

On their 5,000 square-foot second floor, guests will be able to walk around in the heart of spaceflight operations, watching mission control help navigate flights and even mingle with pilots and astronauts.

When they make their way downstairs, “This beautiful first floor here and the gateway to space is such an exciting reveal for us,” said Dan Hicks with Spaceport America.

It’s where they can soak in New Mexico’s natural beauty through designs in the lounge.

“It brings in our culture, it brings in who we are as New Mexicans and really ties it in to the connection to space,” said New Mexico Lt. Governor Howie Morales.

The 7,500 square-foot area boasts about our state’s natural beauty: raised seating to symbolize our plateaus, plants spread around the dining areas and a glass wall to see the mountains, and of course, the spaceflights.

What these areas are trying to accomplish is a sense of connecting to New Mexico, the Earth and to the outer skies.

There’s no set date yet for the first commercial flights but it could be as soon as 2020.