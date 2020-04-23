SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites; now over 400 in orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (WSPA/CBS News) – SpaceX launched their seventh batch of Starlink satellites Wednesday from Florida atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch put 60 more internet relay satellites bringing the total in orbit to around 420.

This was the 84th launch of the Falcon 9 rocket since its debut almost 10 years ago and its 51st successful booster recovery.

SpaceX has approval from regulators to launch more than 12,000 satellites into low earth orbit to provide high speed internet access around the globe.

The company plans to introduce limited service across the northern United States and Canada later this year. They plan to have 720 satellites in orbit at that point.