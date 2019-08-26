Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A Spanish man spent his summer vacation paddling his way from the west coast of the U.S. across the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii.

It took Antonio de la Rosa 76 days to paddle some 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) while standing on a submarine-shaped craft.

He celebrated his 50th birthday at sea and arrived Saturday in Honolulu.

He said Monday that he’s feeling a bit tired.

He paddled eight-to-10 hours daily and slept every night. But he was always tired because he woke up hourly to check on his gear.

He believes no one has ever done what he accomplished. He said with a laugh that it’s a record because “I certify it.”

In Spain, he runs an adventure tourism business and says he enjoys adventurous vacations.