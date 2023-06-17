SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois EMS worker charged with first-degree murder is being released on bond.

Peggy Finley, a paramedic accused in the murder trial of Earl Moore Jr., was previously denied a bond reduction from $1 million bond to $600,000 twice. Her lawyer appealed the decision to the appeals court earlier this month.

Earl Moore Jr. died late last year after Finley and her co-worker, Peter Cadigan, took him to the hospital in their ambulance. Body camera footage shows the workers put Moore Jr. face down on the gurney.

The ruling from the appellate court reversed the lower court’s decision.

“The charge of first-degree murder is serious, as is the penalty such a charge may bring,” part of the ruling reads. “However, the facts of the offense show the defendant is not a danger to the public should she be released. While there were acts of violence on Moore, none were physically committed by the defendant.”

According to her attorney Scott Hanken, Finley’s family will be posting her bond Friday, and then will be released Friday evening.

Finley is not allowed to work as an EMS worker as a condition of her bond.

