St. Louis city and county sue to block new Missouri gun law

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis and adjoining St. Louis County have filed a lawsuit seeking to block Missouri’s new law barring state and local authorities from enforcing federal gun laws.

The suit filed Monday argues that the Republican-backed law would increase the risk of gun violence.

It seeks an injunction to halt enforcement of the law and to overturn it on the grounds that it violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which established that federal law trumps state law.

The new law would subject law enforcement agencies with officers who knowingly enforce any federal gun laws to a fine of about $50,000 per violating officer.

Republican backers say they were motivated by the possibility that gun restrictions could be tightened under the Biden administration.