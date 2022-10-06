IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville teacher is facing multiple charges after deputies said she sent a nude photo and sexually explicit video of herself to a student.

April Dawn Viney, 44, has been charged with two counts of felony dissemination of obscenity, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was identified as a former student of West Iredell High School and was a student of Viney as an underclassman. The student had enrolled as an online high school student during the time of the incident, deputies said.

Charges were brought against Viney following numerous witness interviews, processed cell phones, and search warrants executed on Viney’s social media accounts.

Viney was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and issued a $50,000 secured bond. She was being held at the Iredell County Detention Center.