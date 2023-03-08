SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Americans have left the country for years seeking care with what’s called “medical tourism”.

In 2020, about 290,000 Americans went aboard for dental and medical treatment. That was down from an estimated 780,000 in 2019 due to the pandemic.

The study from Medical Departures showed the numbered rebounded in 2021 to about 650,000.

The report estimates Americans can save 50% to 80% on healthcare outside of the United States.

The study said the most popular places to travel to were Mexico, Colombia, the Philippines and Thailand.