Sully the service dog pays tribute to George H.W. Bush

(CNN) — President George H.W. Bush’s former service dog paid tribute to his former owner this Memorial Day,

The Instagram account for the service dog posted a picture of Sully next to the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Instagram post includes a quote from George H.W. Bush and a tribute that says quote “Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the world who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms.”

