Sully the service dog pays tribute to George H.W. Bush

(CNN) — President George H.W. Bush’s former service dog paid tribute to his former owner this Memorial Day,
The Instagram account for the service dog posted a picture of Sully next to the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C.
"Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor" – George H.W. Bush. Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the world 🇺🇸 who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms.