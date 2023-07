ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a man that did an armed robbery at a Subway on Tuesday.

According to deputies, the robbery happened at a Subway located on 3443 Highway 153 in Piedmont. Deputies said that the suspect possibly left the scene in an older model white Ford truck.

If you have any information about who the suspect is, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.