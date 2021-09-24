Suspected arson wildfire forces evacuations in California

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • Flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn Fire burns about 10 miles north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sep. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
  • Flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn Fire burns north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
  • Flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn Fire burns north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
  • A helicopter drops water on the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
  • An inmate firefighter clears brush while battling the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
  • Inmate firefighters clear brush while battling the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sep. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
  • Firefighter Ron Burias battles the Fawn Fire as it spreads north of Redding, Calif. in Shasta County, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
  • Firefighter Ron Burias battles the Fawn Fire as it spreads north of Redding, Calif. in Shasta County, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
  • An inmate firefighter from the Trinity River Conservation Camp uses a drip torch to slow the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding, Calif. in Shasta County, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
  • An inmate firefighter from the Trinity River Conservation Camp uses a drip torch to slow the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding, Calif. in Shasta County, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people are under evacuation orders as a wildfire suspected of being started by arson rages in Northern California.

The fire north of the city of Redding covers more than 9 square miles and is 10% contained Friday.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that approximately 4,000 residents are evacuated.

Twenty-five structures have burned, including some homes.

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman who was in the area where the fire began Wednesday afternoon was charged with arson.

The Fawn Fire is the latest destructive fire to send Californians fleeing this year.

Historic drought tied to climate change is making wildfires harder to fight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store