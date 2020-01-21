T. Boone’s Ranch gets $30 million price cut

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Realtors selling T. Boone Pickens’ Mesa Vista Ranch have cut the price by $30 million in an attempt to sell the property.

Pickens, who died last September at 91, put his 65,000-acre Mesa Vista Ranch up for sale in three years ago with a $250 million price tag.

The 101-square-mile property includes a grand home and lodge on the Canadian River that features its own airport and hangar, 11,000 square feet dog kennel, lake house, pub, gate house, chapel, gun room, and family house.

“To our knowledge, no other ranch can replicate Boone’s Mesa Vista Ranch,” real estate broker Hall and Hall says in its pitch for the property. “He has spent nearly 50 years transforming this Texas Panhandle ranch into a wildlife paradise with spectacular water features and improvements fit for a king.”

Images courtesy Hall and Hall.