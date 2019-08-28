Tampa Bay Rays minor league player’s wife and child murdered, reports say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Blake Bivens’ wife and child are among three killed, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan reports police in Virginia have charged Bivens’ wife’s brother with first-degree homicide.

Bivens, a pitcher for the Rays affiliate the Montgomery Biscuits abruptly canceled Tuesday night’s game.

The team sent out a social media announcement that provided limited details other than that it had experienced “a tragic event within the Biscuits family.”

The team asked for privacy and said it will provide “an update when it’s appropriate.”

Their opponent, the Chatanooga Lookouts, sent out a tweet as well saying “Our thoughts are with the entire Tampa Bay Rays and Montgomery Biscuits organizations.”

The Rays have also released a statement saying “Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way you can.”