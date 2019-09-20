Tap water could increase risk for cancer, study shows

National

by: CNN Newsource and WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – You might want to think twice about filling your glass from the sink – there may be cancer-causing products in tap water.

That’s according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group.

Researchers say they found 22 carcinogens – including arsenic, uranium and radium – in tap water.

The watchdog group says there may be a health risk even though most tap water meets the legal standards put in place by the federal government.

The study was published Thursday in the Journal Heliyon.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store