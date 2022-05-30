(WSPA) – Taps Across America wants buglers and trumpeters to participate in their event Monday honoring fallen soldiers.

Taps Across America said Sound Taps promote recognition to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day while musicians such as trumpeters and buglers play for a duration of one minute.

The organization encourages the public to pause for one minute on the holiday to remember those who have died in the military service to the United States.

The annual event asks Americans at 3 p.m. to pause for 30 seconds. The time was chosen because it is the time when most Americans are off from work for the national holiday.

Any musician interested in participating in Sound Taps can register here.