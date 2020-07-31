Taylor Swift re-brands ‘Folklore’ album following copyright complaints

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Taylor Swift will be changing the branding of her new album after her organization was accused of copying a logo.
Amila Rasool is the founder of “The Folklore,” an online retailer.
She posted photos of Swift merchandise, including cardigans, that bear the phrase “The Folklore Album.”
Rasool said the designer of those products “Ripped off my company’s logo.”
According to Instyle, Swift removed the merchandise from her site, replacing them with a new design that reads: “Folklore album.”
Swift sent a message to Rasool saying she admired her work and was making a donation to her company.