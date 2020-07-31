Taylor Swift re-brands ‘Folklore’ album following copyright complaints

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Taylor Swift will be changing the branding of her new album after her organization was accused of copying a logo.

Amila Rasool is the founder of “The Folklore,” an online retailer.

Wait hold up. Taylor Swift, it’s one thing to use the name “Folklore” but we’re out here stealing Black women’s logos too? @TheFolklore pic.twitter.com/XvcS6dyadp — Amira Rasool (@AmiraRasool) July 24, 2020

She posted photos of Swift merchandise, including cardigans, that bear the phrase “The Folklore Album.”

Rasool said the designer of those products “Ripped off my company’s logo.”

Update: The Folklore founder and CEO Amira Rasool tells InStyle she's been in contact with Swift's team since mid-yesterday. "Taylor’s team took swift action to have 'the' removed from all merchandise. I commend her team for recognizing the damage it caused to our brand." 1/2 — InStyle (@InStyle) July 28, 2020

According to Instyle, Swift removed the merchandise from her site, replacing them with a new design that reads: “Folklore album.”

Thank you, Taylor. Wishing you all the best. https://t.co/CdM5xUPZRK — Amira Rasool (@AmiraRasool) July 30, 2020

Swift sent a message to Rasool saying she admired her work and was making a donation to her company.