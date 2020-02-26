TBI releases news update video answering questions regarding AMBER Alert for Evelyn Boswell

(WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Monday released a news alert video regarding the AMBER Alert for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

“We’re continuing to do everything we can to find Evelyn Boswell,” the TBI posted. Spokesperson Josh DeVine speaks in the video and answers some “frequently asked questions” the agency has been hearing since it issued the AMBER Alert.

The AMBER Alert for the toddler was issued by the TBI on Feb. 19. She had been missing, the TBI said, since December 2019 but was not reported missing until Feb. 18.

The TBI continues to search for the toddler.

What to know about Evelyn Boswell

Evelyn Mae Boswell is a 15-month-old white female with blond hair and blue eyes; she stands 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds.

She had been wearing a pink tracksuit, shoes and a pink bow.

How you can help

The TBI says to continue to share its photos and posts about Evelyn. If you have seen Evelyn or have information regarding her, you’re asked to submit it. The TBI is currently working several leads from tips it has received.

How to submit tips — you can call these numbers:

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330

Federal Bureau of Investigation at 865-544-0751

The TBI asks that people do not submit tips via social media.

