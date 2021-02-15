Tennessee bill would allow a father to seek court injunction to prevent an abortion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Tennessee state lawmakers have introduced bills that would allow the father of an unborn child to seek a court injunction prohibiting the mother from getting an abortion.

Senate Bill 494 by Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) was passed on second consideration Thursday and referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1079 by Rep. Jerry Sexton (R-Bean Station) was passed on first consideration Thursday.

The proposal states that “a person may petition a court with jurisdiction over domestic relations

matters to request an injunction to prohibit a woman who is pregnant with the person’s

unborn child from obtaining an abortion.”

Within 14 days of the petition being filed, the court would hold a hearing with both parties present.

The court would issue an injunction if the person who filed the petition proves they are the biological father of the unborn child and there is a reasonable probability the mother will seek an abortion. The father would not be required to provide DNA evidence proving he is the father.

Violating the injunction would result in the court holding the mother in civil or criminal contempt and “punish the respondent in accordance with the law.”